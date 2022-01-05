Pensioner dies as fire destroys New Amsterdam home

A 75-year-old man is now dead after a fire of unknown origin ripped through his home located at Lot 24 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Oscar Liddel, a joiner who operated a workshop in the bottom flat of his two-storey building.

The fire erupted at around 05:30hrs. The man was said to be asleep at the time of the blaze and did not manage to escape.

He lived alone.

Investigations are ongoing.

Just last week, a 57-year-old man perished in a fire which destroyed his home at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).