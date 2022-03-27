Pensioner dies after being struck on Windsor Forest Public Road

Fiuz Hussaine, a 66-year-old man from Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, died early this morning after he was struck by a car.

The accident occurred at around 05:30h on the Windsor Forest Public Road.

Police say motorcar #PMM 3502 was proceeding west on the southern side of the Windsor Forest Public Road, when it was alleged by the driver that he saw the pedestrian walking on the southern parapet of the road heading west while being on his cellphone.

The driver alleged that the pedestrian made a sudden turn right onto the main road into the path of his vehicle resulting in the front of the car collided with the pedestrian. Upon impact, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his left foot and head.

Hussaine was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor, who referred him to Georgetown Public Hospital.

At the GPHC, the pensioner was further examined and admitted as a patient suffering from head injuries but subsequently died.

A notice of intended prosecution was served and a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. He remains in custody assisting with the investigations.