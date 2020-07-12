Pensioner chopped to death at Soesdyke Highway

A 66-year-old man was found dead in his yard with a chop wound behind his head and bruises to his back on Friday night. Dead is Terence Alstrom of Track B Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

According to Police, Alstrom’s body was found at about 22:30h.

Reports are that the now dead man lived alone at his farmhouse, which is about two miles in the Kuru Kururu backdam.

The man’s children said that although he did not live with them, they would check on him frequently. They said the last time they heard from him was on Thursday morning.

Police have since confirmed that Alstrom’s body was examined and a chop wound was seen behind his head and he had bruises to the upper back.

His house was also checked and was found to be undisturbed, however, his cellular phone is missing.

The man’s body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.