Pensioner beaten, robbed; 1 arrested

A 70-year-old pensioner is now hospitalised after he was beaten and robbed by two males on Saturday.

The injured man, Abel Vernon, of Plantainwalk, West Bank Demerara, was attacked while he was heading home.

The Police said Vernon was robbed of a BLU Cellphone with sim card while in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop junction. The suspects approached him and dealt him several cuffs about his face and body during which process they took his phone.

The suspects then made good their escape but in the vicinity of the West Demerara Regional Hospital, one of the suspects – a 35-year-old man of Crane, WCD – was arrested and placed in custody.

The second suspect, a 26-year-old man, is being sought as the probe continues.

Meanwhile, the victim was escorted to the WDRH, where he was admitted a patient.