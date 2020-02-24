Pensioner battles for life after chopping incident

A pensioner is now battling for his life at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) after he was severely chopped about his upper body during an argument with another man on Sunday evening.

The injured man has been identified as 65-year-old Thakur Lokram of Sans Souci, Wakenaam, Essequibo Islands.

While details about the chopping incident remain sketchy, INews understands that Lokram was involved in a verbal confrontation with a 34-year-old man, identified only as “Franklyn” which quickly escalated into an argument.

The suspect allegedly collected a chopper and dealt the elderly man several chops about the body.

When contacted, Commander of Region Three, Assistant Police Commissioner Simon McBean, told Inews that Lokram was chopped to the left side of his face, head, shoulder and left hand.

He was taken to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital for emergency treatment but due to the severity of his wounds, he was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

However, the suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody as police continue their investigations.