Pensioner appeals 60-year jail sentence for murdering brother-in-law

Sixty-five-year-old Les Charles Critchlow who was sentenced back in March to 60 years’ imprisonment for murdering his brother-in-law has moved to the Court of Appeal (CoA) to challenge his conviction and jail term. He argued that his trial was unfair.

Critchlow was found guilty of the capital offence by a jury following a trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara. On May 12, 2016, in the county of Demerara, he murdered Terrence Adams, called “Uncle Terry” or “Sleepy”.

At a sentencing hearing, the convicted killer had expressed remorse, saying that he was “sorry” while begging the Judge for leniency. For his part, Justice Singh said this was a very unfortunate case. The Judge noted that the convicted killer had expressed no genuine remorse.

Reports are that 56-year-old Adams of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law, who was armed with a knife, during a heated argument. His cause of death was given as multiple incise wounds.

At the time of his demise, Adams operated a small rum shop at his residence. The defence team was led by Attorney-at-Law Rachael Bakker, while the State was represented by Attorney-at-Law Tiffini Lyken. The prosecutor had described Adams’s killing as an “unprovoked and vicious” attack.