Pension payments: Post office taking steps to protect senior citizens from coronavirus

To protect senior citizens during this period when they are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) is vehemently encouraging senior citizens to refrain from visiting the post offices during the first two days of the month unless it is absolutely necessary since vouchers can be cashed throughout the month.

This comes in light of thousands of senior citizens who are usually congregated at the various post offices to access their pension payment every first and second day of each new month.

As such, GPOC stated that it is working to implement standardised measures across its offices in the ten administrative regions to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

GPOC said it will be enforcing a minimum distance of three feet between persons accessing services. Persons will be asked to sanitise their hands upon entry at post offices and those who are coughing or have a cold will be provided with a face mask.

Furthermore, GPOC stated that it has provided its staff with all the necessary resources to ensure that they are protected from the virus.

“Our public areas will be sanitised intermittently throughout the day. Our customer service agents, postal clerks and postmen and women have all been provided with face masks and gloves to use while attending to our valued customers,” GPOC stated.

To this end, the GPOC has confirmed that the option of authorising a family member to uplift pension payments is available and urged pensioners to join in the fight to minimise the spread of COVID-19.