Pele/ GFF Frank Watson Under-15 tournament to kick off this weekend

Ten teams who were triumphant in the respective Regional Member Association (RMA) will now compete for the spot as the best Under 15 team in the country when the competition kicks off on Saturday, February 2.

Reflecting on the life of the tournament’s name sake was Pele Alumni’s John Yates, who emphasized on Frank Watson’s love for development and discipline. Yates also made mention of the need for inclusiveness.

Nine teams will compete in groups of three in the preliminary rounds, with the three winners of those groups going on to take on Tabatinga FC in the final four.

Citing the reason for this, Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph explained that it would be less costly to the GFF to accommodate the Tabatinga FC for one day. Furthermore, Joseph explained that the league will be a historic one.

The teams on show this weekend will be; Corriverton Lynx FC, BV Triumph FC and Santos FC in Cluster one on Saturday. Cluster two will play on Sunday with Timehri Panthers, FC Eagles and Milerock FC playing for supremacy. Both Clusters will play at the Providence National Training Centre.

On Saturday February 9, Dartmouth Dominators FC, Rising Stars FC and Atkinson Brothers will battle in cluster. The final day of the league will take place on February 16 at the Providence National Training Centre with the winners of the three clusters competing.

GFF’s Technical Director Ian Greenwood disclosed that he and the technical team will be using the league to identify Under 15 talents.