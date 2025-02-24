Pedestrian struck down and killed by truck at Williamsburg

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday at about 19:30hrs on the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice which resulted in the death of Dennis Gilkes, 64.

Police said Gilkes was struck down by a truck driven by a 24-year-old man.

Initial investigations revealed that motor lorry, GTT 6428, was proceeding west along the road allegedy at a normal rate of speed.

The truck driver said there were two motorcars proceeding ahead of him when the immediate car proceeded to overtake the front car and that is when he observed a pedestrian in the centre of his drive lane about ten feet away walking west.

As such, he applied brakes to avoid a collision, but despite his effort, the front portion of the motor lorry crashed into the pedestrian. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell unto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by the said driver along with public spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and placed into the said motor lorry and conveyed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.

