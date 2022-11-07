Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross Agricola Pubic Road

A pedestrian met his demise on Monday after he was struck down by a motorcar while attempting to cross the Agricola Public Road, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is 66-year-old Imtiaz Isahack of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The accident reportedly took place at about 8:10h in the vicinity of the Agricola Police Outpost.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcar PYY 1162 involved in the accident was being driven by a 50-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The driver alleged that the pedestrian ‘walked into his path’ without looking thus resulting in the front left of the vehicle colliding with the pedestrian causing him to be flung into the air.

The pensioner who sustained several injuries to his head and body was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol in his blood. He was nevertheless, arrested and is assisting with investigations.