Pedestrian killed on WCD public road

A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on the West Coast Demerara public road.

Dead is Sherwin Decunaj, a 47-year-old resident of Lot 83 Back Street, Den Amstel, WCD.

The accident occurred at approximately 00:10hrs today, on the public road at Cornelia Ida, WCD.

According to police reports, motorcar #PAG 7971 was travelling eastbound on the northern lane of the road, allegedly at a fast rate, when the pedestrian, who was standing on the southern footpath, ran from south to north across the road and directly into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The impact caused the pedestrian to fall onto the road surface. He was subsequently transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was then taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary for storage and a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, and no trace of alcohol was detected on his breath. The vehicle has been impounded for examination by licensing and certifying officers.

The driver, a 33-year-old resident of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

