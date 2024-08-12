Pedestrian killed in Washer Pond accident; driver flees scene

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Region #10 are probing a fatal accident which occurred yesterday (Sunday) on the Washer Pond public road in Mackenzie, Linden, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian (name and age unknown), who was reportedly destitute.

The accident occurred at about 04:40hrs and involved motorcar PHH 2656, driven at the time by a 26-year-old man from Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Enquiries revealed that the car was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Washer Pond road when it collided with the pedestrian.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving the injured pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian was picked up sometime later in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was seen and examined by Dr Inniss, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was taken to the Linden Senior Citizen Association Mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police ranks, acting on information, arrested the 26-year-old driver at his residence. He, along with the vehicle, which had visible damage to the right side front portion, was taken to the Mackenzie Police Station.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed .94% and .95 % micrograms, respectively.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

