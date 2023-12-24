Pedestrian killed in Rupununi, motorcyclist arrested

Police in Region Division #9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have arrested a motorcyclist following the death of a male pedestrian in the wee hours of today.

Dead is 56-year-old Charles Dookram of Aranaputa, North Rupununi, Region 9. The incident occurred between 03:45hrs and 04:00hrs on Rupertee Access Trail in the North Rupununi.

At about 03:40hrs this morning, Wesley Roberts, who is the Vice Chairman of the Rupertee Community Policing Group and a resident of Rupertee Village, was at home when he was awoken by a loud noise in the vicinity of his home. Roberts ventured outside to investigate when he observed that someone was lying on the roadway in an unconscious state. He subsequently realized that it was Charles Dookram, who had injuries on his head and body.

There was also a motorcycle a short distance away. On the bike was a 22-year-old Labourer of Annai village, North Rupununi.

The injured pedestrian was picked up by Roberts and other public-spirited persons and taken to the Annai Health Centre, where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who referred him to the Lethem Regional Hospital by ambulance. Dookram died at the Lethem hospital at about 09:35h this morning while receiving medical attention.

The motorcyclist, who had fled the accident scene, was later arrested and placed in police custody.

