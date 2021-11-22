Pedestrian killed in Mahaicony accident

A 51-year-old pedestrian who was struck down by a motorcar on Saturday last has died.

The victim has been identified as Deosaran Moonilall of Fairfield, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

On the day in question at around 18:00hrs, the pedestrian was crossing the Fairfield Public Road from north to south when he was struck down by the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the roadway where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the said driver and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital where he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man died on Sunday whilst receiving medical attention. Investigations are ongoing.