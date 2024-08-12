Pedestrian killed in Corentyne accident; driver runs away from scene

A pedestrian was on Saturday evening killed in an accident along the Cromarty Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is 44-year-old Semone Thompson, who was knocked down by motorcar PHH 4644, driven by a a resident of Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that Thompson, who resided at Cromarty, was crossing the road when she was struck down by the motorcar at around 20:15hrs.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell on the road surface, where she received injuries about her body.

She was picked up by a public-spirited citizen in an unconscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police said following the crash, the driver came out of the vehicle and ran away.

The vehicle is presently at the Whim Police Station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

