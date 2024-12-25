Pedestrian killed in Corentyne accident

A Corentyne man is now dead after being hit by a car about 30 minutes before Christmas Day.

Dead is Jermaine Fraser, 40, of Auchlyne Village Corentyne.

Police said that at about 23:30h a long the Letterkenny Public Road on Tuesday, Fraser was standing beside the right front door of a stationary lorry whilst motorcar bearing registration number PSS 9882 was proceeding on the opposite of the road allegedy at a fast rate of speed when the Fraser proceeded to cross the road.

The right front of the car collided with him, causing him to fell onto the road surface and receive injuries about his body.

Reports are that the car wheel rolled over his head, breaking his skull.

The lifeless body of Fraser was picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police say breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver, a 24-year-old resident of Hampshire Village, Corentyne which recorded 68 and 62 micrograms.

He is currently in police custody.

