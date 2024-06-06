Pedestrian killed in accident at McDoom

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 07:12hrs this morning (Thursday) on the public road at Mc Doom, which resulted in the death of pedestrian Munaisar Sewcharan, a 66-year-old from Houston Housing Scheme.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Sewcharan was struck down by motorcycle #CL 9030, driven by a 29-year-old from Craig, East Bank Demerara.

The motorcyclist was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a fast rate while Sewcharan was crossing the road from west to east on the pedestrian crossing. The vehicles proceeding south on both the eastern and western drive lanes stopped for the pedestrian to cross the road. As the pedestrian was at the center of the road, the motorcyclist failed to stop and proceeded further south, in the process colliding with Sewcharan.

The pedestrian was flung some distance away from the pedestrian crossing and landed on the road surface, where he received injuries on his body. The motorcyclist also fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries. The ambulance service was summoned, and the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by the Emergency Medical Technicians, placed into an ambulance and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where he was seen and examined by Doctor Jhagru. The pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

An investigation was launched, and a notice of intended prosecution was prepared and served on the motorcyclist who is in custody assisting with the investigation.

