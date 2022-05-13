Pedestrian killed by truck in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident

A male pedestrian whose identity is currently unknown was this morning killed in an accident at Madewini along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The incident occurred at around 05:30h and involved motor lorry GAB 1668 driven by a 28-year-old resident of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

Reports are that the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the road when the pedestrian, who was sitting on a tyre on the western side of the road, suddenly ran into the path of the motor lorry.

The driver of the motor lorry then applied brakes but because of the short distance, the left side front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As a result, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his head and body.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

No trace of alcohol was found when a breathalyzer test was administered on the driver who remains in custody assisting with the investigations.