Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck down by car at Providence

A 20-year-old man is now hospitalised following an accident which occurred at around 22:46hrs on Monday at Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Injured is Anthony Setrakian of Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini) who was struck down by a motorcar was he was crossing the road.

The driver of the motorcar told investigators that he was driving at 70kmph when the pedestrian suddenly ran across the road and into his path.

Upon seeing this, the driver said he applied brakes, but despite his effort, his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As a result of the collision ,the pedestrian fell on to the road way, where he received injuries about his body.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver after a breathalyzer test was conducted which returned no trace of alcohol in his system.

The driver remains in custody assisting with the investigation.