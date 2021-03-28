Pedestrian dies after being struck down by off-duty cop

A Timehri Pubic Road, East Bank Demerara man has died following an accident last evening.

Dead is 23-year-old Charles Williams.

Police on Sunday said that the accident occurred in the vicinity of Bounty Farm Limited, Timehri, EBD at about 20:20h.

According to Police, the off-duty 27-year-old cop was driving a white Toyota Allion motorcar, PMM 4120 and was proceeding south along the eastern side of Timehri Public road when the pedestrian who was walking north on the western side of the said road, allegedly ran from west to east across the road, into the path of the car.

Police said that the off-duty cop claimed that he applied brakes and pulled in a south-western direction to avoid a collision, but due to the short distance, the front left side of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian who fell onto the bonnet, windscreen, and then onto the road way. Williams received injuries to his head and about the body.

He was picked up by the Police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition, and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the cop and no alcohol was detected. He has however been placed under close arrest as investigation continues.