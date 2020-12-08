Pedestrian critical after struck by minibus in West Berbice accident

A 55-year-old man identified as Maxwell Mona, a labourer of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), is now in a critical condition after he was last evening struck down by a minibus along the Chester Public Road.

The serious accident occurred at around 18:20hrs.

Reports are that the minibus was proceeding west on the southern lane of the road when it was alleged by the driver that the pedestrian suddenly ran from the southern side to the northern side into the vehicle’s path.

The driver said he applied brakes to avoid a collision but despite the effort, the left-side front portion of the vehicle hit the pedestrian. As a result, the pedestrian fell onto the roadway causing him to receive injuries about his body.

The injured pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who treated and transferred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The pedestrian is currently in a critical condition where he was further examined by a doctor and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and but no trace of alcohol was found.

The area was checked for CCTV footage but none were found. Investigations are ongoing.