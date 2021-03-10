Pedestrian Bridge to be erected in Enterprise/ Nonpareil

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar yesterday visited Enterprise, East Coast Demerara where he committed to the construction of a pedestrian bridge in the community.

The bridge, once constructed will link the community of Enterprise with Nonpareil. The Minister explained that he was made to understand that school children have been forced to take a longer and more dangerous path.

“Between Nonpareil and Enterprise where the school children have to journey to go to school and then do the same to come home, we will be connecting a foot path bridge there too so that it would be easier and safer to get to school back and forth,” he said.

Meanwhile, another community bridge which is currently in a very dilapidated condition will be rehabilitated.

During the Minister’s visit, he was able to inspect the condition of the roads, which he noted will undergo “sectional repairs”.

Additionally, Minister Indar told residents that he will make representation on behalf of the community, to ensure the drains and canal are dug. On this note, he appealed to the villagers to be cooperative when developmental works commence.

Over in Success, East Coast Demerara, Minister Indar was joined by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson. Together, they inspected a playfield which was deemed ‘abandoned’ by residents who complained bitterly about the fencing and other shortcomings of the structure. Due to the playfield being insecure, animals have been entering and leaving faeces behind, thereby deterring children from using the facility for sporting events.

Nonetheless, the playfield will soon be rehabilitated through a joint venture between the Ministries.

Minister Indar visited several sites in Success where works are currently ongoing. The Minister said he was satisfied with the pace of work while he urged new contractors to get on board, to ensure more work is done, in a timely manner.

He noted that overall, 10 roads will be rehabilitated in Success, while six are slated for rehabilitation in Enterprise.