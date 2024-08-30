Pedestrian, 76, killed in EBE accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 19:30 hrs last evening (Thursday) on the public road at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, which resulted in the death of 76-year-old pedestrian Eton Levans.

The accident involved motorcar #PPP 3346, driven by a 27-year-old from Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, and pedestrian Eton Levans, a 76-year-old from Lot 7 Vergenoegen, EBE.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #PPP 3346 was proceeding East along the northern side of the public road at a fast rate when the left-side front portion collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road from South going North.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries on his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver of the vehicle and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died whilst receiving medical attention.

The body was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage and awaiting a post-mortem examination.

--- ---