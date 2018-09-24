Pedestrian 71, killed in Cornelia Ida accident

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 08:45h on Monday at the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara, involving motorcar PVV 982 driven by a 21-year-old resident of Anna Catherina, WCD and pedestrian Realino Santiago, 71, a security guard, of lot 1 Public Road, Cornelia Ida, WCD.

Enquiries disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when the pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the road from south to north, came into contact with the vehicle and was struck down.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by the said driver where he succumbed shortly after while receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.



According to the Police PRO, Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan, the driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.