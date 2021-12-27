Pedestrian, 25, injured after running into trailer

A 25-year-old man was on Saturday admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a serious condition after he reportedly ran into a trailer at Kwakwani Park Access Street, Berbice River.

The injured man is 5George LaRose also of Kwakwani Park Berbice River.

Based on information received, a vehicle bearing registration number GZZ 6211 and trailer TZZ 8941 was proceeding along the Kwakwani Access Street while LaRose was standing on a grass parapet conversing with several persons in a yard.

However, in the process of the vehicle passing, the man suddenly turned around and ran the rear of the trailer, causing him to sustain injuries to the head.

He was taken to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where he was treated and referred to the Linden Hospital Complex but due to the severity of the injuries, he was further transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The matter was reported and the driver of the truck was arrested.