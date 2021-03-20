Pedal cyclist suffers broken leg, head injuries after being struck by mini-bus

A so far unidentified male pedal cyclist is now hospitalised with a broken right leg and head injuries after he was struck by a mini-bus on the Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, Public Road on Friday morning.

The accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The police said the minibus was proceeding east along the northern side of Strathspey Public Road and the pedal cyclist was also proceeding east along the said side of the road. While in the process of passing each other, the pedal cyclist suddenly turned south across the road into the path of the minibus causing the front portion of the minibus to collide with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his head and body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His condition is regarded as serious.

Meanwhile, the driver is in custody assisting with investigations.