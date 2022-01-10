Pedal cyclist struck down and killed by truck in La Penitence accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57-year-old female pedal cyclist who lost her life in a road accident which occurred at around 08:15hrs today along the La Penitence Public Road, in the vicinity of La Penitence Market, Georgetown.

Dead is Dawn Booker, a Special Corporal attached to the Small Business Bureau who resided at Perseverance, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The accident involved motor lorry GNN 5584, which is owned by a resident of Number 47 Village, Corentyne Berbice, and at the time of accident, was being driven by a 26-year-old driver from Section ‘B’ Number 47 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on CCTV footage, the pedal cyclist was proceeding south on the eastern parapet of La Penitence Public Road, Georgetown whilst a male pedal cyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction on the said eastern parapet.

As the two cyclists were passing each other, Special Corporal Booker swerved west and lost control of her bicycle. She fell on the eastern edge of the road, where she came into contact with the left rear wheel of the motor lorry which was proceeding south on the said eastern side of the road.

As a result of the impact, Corporal Booker sustained severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body. She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver which revealed no trace of alcohol in his breath. The driver remains in custody as investigations continue.