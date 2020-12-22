Pedal cyclist killed in Stewartville accident

A 55-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead following an accident which occurred on Monday at around 10:40hrs along the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Rajendra Doodnauth of Uitvlugt Pasture, WCD.

He was struck down and killed by a motorcar driven by a 41-year-old man of East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a fast rate when the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in the same direction of the motorcar, made a sudden turn across the road and collided with the front of the car.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the front windscreen of the motorcar, then onto the road surface where he was dragged some distance before the vehicle came to a stop.

The man was picked up by in an unconscious state and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The driver is in custody assisting with investigation.