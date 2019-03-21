Pedal cyclist killed in Rupununi accident

A Rupununi resident has become the latest road fatality after she was allegedly struck down by a motor pickup on Wednesday afternoon at Wowetta Main Road, North Rupununi, Region Nine.

The dead woman has been identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Williams of Wowetta Village North Rupununi.

Based on information received, the motor pick-up was proceeding along the center of Wowetta Main Road when Williams reportedly made a sudden made a turn and into the path of the vehicle.

She reportedly fell onto the roadway and received injuries about her body. She was picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the Annai Health Center where he was treated and referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital but dies while receiving attention.

The driver was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.