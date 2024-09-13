Pedal cyclist killed in Lusignan Road accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are probing a fatal accident that occurred at about 07:45 hrs today (Friday, September 13, 2024), on the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of an unidentified female of mixed ancestry.

The accident which occurred in the vicinity of the Lusignan Prison Road, involved Motor Lorry GAE 3066 driven at the time by 29-year-old Brian Aron Lee of Burma, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the Lorry, operated by the 29-year-old man, was proceeding West along the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, when someone shouted at him alerting that a pedal cyclist was under the Lorry.

Lee alleged that he immediately pulled into the corner and stopped, came out his vehicle, observed the victim lying on the road, motionless.

Emergency Medical Technicians who were alerted, pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

A Breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed his BAC as 0.00 %.

The driver remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

