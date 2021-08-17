Pedal cyclist killed in ECD accident

A 42-year-old pedal cyclist was on Monday afternoon killed in an accident which occurred along the Melanie Damishana Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Shazin Hussain of Enterprise Squatting Area, ECD.

At around 17:00h, motorcar PXX 5404 driven by a 27-year-old man was proceeding west along the road when, it is alleged by the driver, that the pedal cyclist rode across the road from north to south into his path, causing a collision.

The pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface, receiving injuries about his body.

He was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and no trace of alcohol was detected.

Investigations are ongoing.