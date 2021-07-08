Pedal cyclist killed in Albion accident

A 58-year-old pedal cyclist was this morning struck down and killed by a motorcar in an accident at Albion Public Road, Corentyne.

Dead is Snerace Mackoon of Kilcoy, Chesney, North Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said at around 07:45hrs, the pedal cyclist was proceeding east along the road, in the vicinity of Cropper School Street when he proceeded to cross the road from north to south and was hit by the motorcar which was proceeding west.

As a result, the pedal cyclist was thrown onto the left side front windshield then onto the road surface, receiving injuries to his head and body.

The cyclist was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Linden Smartt, 35, a passenger in the motorcar also received injuries; he was taken to the hospital where he was treated and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.