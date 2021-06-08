Pedal cyclist killed after colliding with pickup in Highway accident

A 48-year-old man is now dead after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway in the vicinity of Loo Creek.

The dead man has been identified as Kumar Persaud of Seventh Day Adventist Camp site Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Reports are that pickup GSS 7395, driven by a female Barbadian national, was proceeding north along the western side of the road when the fatal crash occurred at around 18:20hrs on Monday.

It is alleged by the pickup driver that the pedal cyclist – who was in front of her – made a sudden turn into her path.

The woman told Police that on seeing such, she pulled further east to avoid a collision but despite her effort the vehicle collided with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the impact, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and the police and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.