Pedal cyclist injured after being struck down by car driven by cop

A 55-year-old pedal cyclist is now injured after he was struck down by a motorcar driven by a 21-year-old Police Constable.

Injured is Suresh Persaud, a labourer of Industry Front, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 20:40h on Wednesday at the Railway Embankment in the vicinity of Cummings Lodge, ECD.

Motorcar PAB 4328, which was being drive by the cop, was proceeding west along the southern drive lane and while in the process of passing the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in the same direction, it is alleged that Persaud swerved right into the path of the motorcar.

As a result, the left side front fender of the motorcar collided with the rear of the pedal cycle, causing the man to fall onto the southern grass parapet where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by an ambulance, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted suffering from brain injuries. His condition, however, is regarded as stable.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been served after a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver which gave a reading of .000% BAC. He remains in custody pending further investigation.