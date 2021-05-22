Pedal cyclist hospitalised after being hit by car

An East Coast Demerara man is now hospitalised with broken ribs and a punctured lung after he was hit by a motorcar.

The accident occurred sometime around 21:05 hours on Friday along the Foulis Railway Embankment, East

Coast Demerara.

Injured is 53-year-old Sooroj Persaud of Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Accoding to Police reports, motor car PWW 480 was proceeding east along the nothern driving lane of the Railway Embankment a fast rate of speed when Persaud, who was on the southern parapet of the said road, rode his bicycle across the road from south to north into the path of the car.

This caused the driver of the car to swerve north to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the right front of the car collided with the front wheel of the pedal cyclist.

As a result of this, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface receiving injuries about his body.

The injured pedal cyclist was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined and admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old resident of Section C Golden Grove, ECD, was also taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and later sent away.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver revealed no trace of alcohol in his breath.

Nevertheless, he is in custody assisting with investigations.