Pedal cyclist dies in Heroes Highway accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At about 22:15 hrs last night (Tuesday 25th June 2024), a 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 occurred on the New Mandela to Eccles Inter link (Heroes Highway eastern carriageway) in the vicinity of Sheriff Security Service, which resulted in the death of a Clus Griffith, a 54-year-old pedal cyclist.

The accident involved motor car #HD 1646, driven by Dexroy Fredricks, a 27-year-old from East La Penitence, Georgetown and pedal cyclist Clus Griffith, a 54-year-old Security Guard of Lot 49 Nelson Street Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

The driver of the car told investigators that he was proceeding South along the eastern carriageway (eastern drive lane) of the New Mandela to Eccles interlink, and while in the vicinity of Sheriff Security, he suddenly observed a pedal cyclist ride into the path of his vehicle crossing from the western drive lane over to the eastern drive lane, causing him to apply brakes and swerved further East to avoid a collision. In doing so, the car collided with the pedal cycle.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist was flung into the air and landed on the front windscreen of the car (# HD 1646), and then onto the road surface. The pedal cyclist was dragged about two hundred (200) feet away from where the collision occurred, causing him to receive injuries to his body.

The ambulance service was summoned, and the pedal cyclist was pronounced dead at the accident scene by Doctor Walcott. His body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car, and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. The driver remains in custody, assisting with the investigation.

