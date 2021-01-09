Pedal cyclist dies after being struck by mini-bus at Herstelling

A pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck by a mini-bus at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Adiraj Persaud of Herstelling.

The accident occurred sometime around 14:10h on Friday.

According to police reports, the mini-bus was proceeding north on the western carriage of the Herstelling Public Road when it collided with the Persaud, who was crossing the road on his bicycle at the time.

After hitting the pedal cyclist, the bus collided with a motor lorry that was parked on the road.

As a result of the collision, Persaud was flung on to the road’s surface where he received injuries and was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizen and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). The injured man was admitted a patient with a fractured right hand and skull. He later died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old minibus driver, a resident of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, passed a breathalyzer test but assisting with further investigations.