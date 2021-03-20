Pedal cyclist hit by mini-bus on ECD road dies

The pedal cyclist who was hospitalised after being struck by a mini-bus on the Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, Public Road on Friday morning has died.

The dead man has been identified has 80-year-old Wilfred Stephen of Lot 19 Vigilance North, ECD.

According to the police, Stephen died at the Georgetown Public Hospital without regaining consciousness. He had sustained a broken right leg and head injuries.

His body is now at the Georgetown Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination

It was previously reported that the minibus was heading up the East Coast on the northern side of the road, while the pedal cyclist was also proceeding in the same direction.

However, while in the vicinity of the Strathspey Public Road, Stephen suddenly turned south across the road into the path of the oncoming minibus causing the front portion of the minibus to collide with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and was injured. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the GPHC, where he was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver of the mini-bus is in custody assisting with investigations.