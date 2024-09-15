Peacemaker stabbed to death during heritage celebrations at Kairuni

One man is now dead and two others are injured following a brawl at the Amerindian Heritage celebrations at Kairuni along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Dead is 24-year-old Harry Browne who was stabbed in his abdomen and right hand in the wee hours of today. Those injured are Trevon and Ajay – both of whom sustained stab wounds to their abdomen.

Based on the reports reaching this publication, the village hosted its heritage celebrations and cultural show on Saturday evening under the patronage of its chairman, Ramesh Ramit.

The cultural presentation reportedly started at about 17:30h and concluded at 20:30h after which the chairman went home leaving the music playing and several persons consuming alcohol. Ramit stated he was only made aware of the stabbing at about 07:00h this morning.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old female told detectives that at about 19:00h on Saturday, she and the Browne arrived at the celebrations and started “drinking.” Soon after, a fight reportedly broke out and Browne went to make peace during which he was attacked by the suspect who dealt him several blows to his abdomen.

Trevor and Ajay who were with Browne were also attacked and injured. After committing the act, the suspect, also of Kairuni Village, fled the scene. The murder weapon was reportedly recovered some distance away from the murder scene.

Meanwhile, the two injured men were admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in serious condition. Police are on the hunt for the suspect.

