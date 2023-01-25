Payless ShoeSource opens 2nd store in Amazonia Mall

Footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource recently opened another branch on the ground floor of Amazonia Mall, Providence East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The brand has been well-received since launching its first store at MovieTowne in 2021, giving shoppers a wide variety of styles to choose for the entire family.

The new store has 3000 sq. ft. of retail space which is almost twice the size of a standard Payless Store.

This store will offer customers wider aisles, more styles, and sizes. This store is stocked with over 17,000 pairs of shoes, handbags, and accessories for the entire family.

“We are proud to expand our store count in the English-speaking Caribbean, and to continue to serve people that have always supported our value proposal, that has believed in our company, our products, and our stores,” Country Manager for Payless Trinidad, Eastern Caribbean & Guyana, Jerus Mohammed noted.

He further stated that “the Company’s mission is to become the go-to, get more, payless shoe store for our customers whilst expanding in Latin America and the Caribbean. The burgeoning Guyana market is at the forefront of that expansion”.