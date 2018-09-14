Home latest news ‘Pay up and build’ – Housing Minister urges houselot recipients
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Man accused of stealing from employer remanded
A maintenance worker attached to a poplar Mandela Avenue, Georgetown restaurant was on Friday refused his pretrial liberty by Magistrate Leron Daly when he...
GTU head says it’s no longer about ‘what we are willing to accept’ as...
"It is no longer about what we are willing to accept but what we will have to take," noted GTU President Mark Lyte as...
Corentyne child, 13 pregnant, another reportedly married
The Divisional Commander of Corentyne, Berbice along with the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) are currently investigating the circumstances behind the impregnation of...
6-year-old killed in Ogle accident, sister, 17 critical
A six-year-old boy lost his life on Thursday night after he was struck and killed on the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD)...
Kwakwani residents protest poor water, electricity supply
Several residents of Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), took to the streets on Friday to protest the poor quality of water and electricity supply. The...
GWI employee stabbed to death in row over cigarettes
A Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) employee was last night fatally stabbed on Durban and Chapel Streets, Georgetown reportedly by a Mini Mart employee whom...
CPL 2018: TKR, Patriots to slug it out tonight for spot in the finals
Current CPL champs Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will tonight slug it out with a spirited St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side at the Brian...
‘Pay up and build’ – Housing Minister urges houselot recipients
Minister within the Communities Ministry with responsibility for housing, Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood has advised residents of Region Three (Essequibo Island- West Demerara) to work...
Does Lasith Malinga have another World Cup in him?
(ESPNCricinfo) For most of the past 12 months, Lasith Malinga has been desperate to regain his place in the national squad. Now that he...
Region 10 aiming for ‘smart classrooms’ in 2019; solar panels to be installed
Starting in 2019, the Region Ten Department of Education will be focusing on the green initiative and bringing schools on board to rely on...