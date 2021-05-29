Pauline Chase is new GBA President

At the Annual General Meeting of The Bar Association of Guyana held on Friday, May 28, 2021 via the Zoom online platform, Pauline Chase was elected, unopposed, as the President of the association for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Ms. Chase is the fourth woman to serve as President of the association in its forty-one-year

history. Her father Ashton Chase, OE, SC served as a distinguished past President. This

accomplishment of Ms. Chase makes her the first progeny to serve as President of the

association.

Ms. Chase has been in practice for over twenty years at the Chambers of Ashton Chase

Associates.

Her election as President is a testimony to her dedicated and illustrious service as Secretary of the association for the past four consecutive terms, commencing in 2017.

Outgoing President, Mr. Teni Housty, having served two immediate past consecutive one-year-terms was ineligible under the Rules of the Association for re-election. He was unanimously elected as a Vice-President together with Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC.

Mr. Keoma D. Griffith, the outgoing Assistant Secretary, was elected as Secretary of the

association. Ms. Ashely King is the new Assistant Secretary. Mr. Naresh Poonai was returned as Treasurer for the second consecutive term.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Joshua Abdool, also declared the following persons duly elected as Council Members, filling the remaining six (6) offices on the Bar Council, the executive body of the association:

Mr. Robin Stoby, SC

Mr. Kamal Ramkarran

Mr. Horatio Edmonson

Mr. K.A. Juman Yassin, SC.

Ms. Onassis Granville

Mr. Donavon Rangiah