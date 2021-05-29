Pauline Chase is new GBA President

At the Annual General Meeting of The Bar Association of Guyana held on Friday, May 28, 2021 via the Zoom online platform, Pauline Chase was elected, unopposed, as the President of the association for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Ms. Chase is the fourth woman to serve as President of the association in its forty-one-year
history. Her father Ashton Chase, OE, SC served as a distinguished past President. This
accomplishment of Ms. Chase makes her the first progeny to serve as President of the
association.
Ms. Chase has been in practice for over twenty years at the Chambers of Ashton Chase
Associates.
Her election as President is a testimony to her dedicated and illustrious service as Secretary of the association for the past four consecutive terms, commencing in 2017.
Outgoing President, Mr. Teni Housty, having served two immediate past consecutive one-year-terms was ineligible under the Rules of the Association for re-election. He was unanimously elected as a Vice-President together with Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC.
Mr. Keoma D. Griffith, the outgoing Assistant Secretary, was elected as Secretary of the
association. Ms. Ashely King is the new Assistant Secretary. Mr. Naresh Poonai was returned as Treasurer for the second consecutive term.
The Returning Officer, Mr. Joshua Abdool, also declared the following persons duly elected as Council Members, filling the remaining six (6) offices on the Bar Council, the executive body of the association:
- Mr. Robin Stoby, SC
- Mr. Kamal Ramkarran
- Mr. Horatio Edmonson
- Mr. K.A. Juman Yassin, SC.
- Ms. Onassis Granville
- Mr. Donavon Rangiah