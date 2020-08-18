Paul Williams sent on 192 days’ leave

The Guyana Police Force has announced that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams has been ordered to take his outstanding 192 days’ annual leave effective from Monday, August 17, 2020.

Williams was appointed as Deputy Commissioner in 2018 by former President David Granger and was Head of the Force’s Administrative Division. Prior to that appointment, he served as Deputy Commander, Commander, Force Training Officer and Crime Chief.

Williams’ directive comes just about two weeks after both Commissioner of Police, Leslie James and Deputy Police Commissioner, Maxine Graham were sent on pre-retirement leave.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken replaced Graham as Head of Operations of the Guyana Police Force.

Graham will attain retirement status in December 2020 but has over 170 days’ leave. She reportedly joined the Force on March 9, 1987.

James was appointed Commissioner of Police back in August 2018 along with four Deputy Commissioners of Police in the persons of Lyndon Alves, Maxine Graham, Nigel Hoppie, and Williams. Alves was sent off the job in the public’s interest in 2019.

However, James has subsequently proceeded on pre-retirement leave and as such, Deputy Commissioner Nigel Hoppie has taken charge of the Force with immediate effect.

Last week, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum returned as Crime Chief – replacing Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston.

Blanhum was serving as Police Commander of Region One (Barima-Waini). He previously served as Crime Chief from 2015, but was demoted to Deputy Commander of A Division in 2017 following a controversial Commission of Inquiry into an alleged plot to assassinate former President David Granger.

Blanhum’s demotion was heavily criticised since his stint as Crime Chief resulted in the reopening of many high-profile cases like the execution of fashion designer Trevor Rose and the 1993 murder of Monica Reece. In a brief comment, Blanhum stated that he was happy to return as Crime Chief while noting that he would continue to serve the country with pride and dignity.

Meanwhile, taking over the position of Commander of Region One is Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, who served as the Police Force’s Public Relations Officer for several years.

In addition, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royston Andries Junor is now heading the Force’s Public Relations Department.