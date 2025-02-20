Paul Slowe to face sexual assault charge tomorrow

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Arising out of a complaint that is to say ‘anonymity for complaint in press reporting’, Contrary to Section 62(3) of the Sexual (Offenses) Act, Chapter 8:03, made by a female who previously reported that she was sexually assaulted by Paul Slowe, a thorough probe was conducted by the police and a file was submitted to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Consequently, earlier today (Thursday, 20th February 2025), the investigative case file was returned to the Police with legal advice to institute a criminal charge of ‘Anonymity for Complaint in Press Reporting’ contrary to the above-mentioned Section of the Laws of Guyana. The accused, Paul Slowe, is expected to be arraigned tomorrow (Friday 21st February 2025).

