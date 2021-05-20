Paul Slowe implicated in fraud, sexual assault – Police

Current Chairman of the Police Service Commission and former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe has been implicated in an ongoing investigation which is part of a massive investigation into financial irregularities within the Guyana Police Force.

Mr. Slowe is required to present himself for questioning at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and at the Gender Based Unit of the Guyana Police Force for Conspiracy to Defraud and Sexual Assault respectively.

It is alleged that Mr. Slowe, five former retired senior officers, one current Assistant Commissioner, one former female Finance Officer and a male officer attached to the Police Finance Office conspired together with each other and other persons to defraud the Guyana Police Force of in excess of ten million Guyana dollars.

The money was allegedly paid to revise the entire Guyana Police Force’s Standing Orders but Mr. Slowe and the others have so far failed to present to the Guyana Police Force with a completed revised Standing.

The Guyana Police Force has a Standing Order which comprises of 104 Standing Orders. The entire 104 Standing Orders of the Guyana Police Force was completely revised by Civilian Police Analysts that work at the Strategic Planning Unit of the Guyana Police Force between July 2018 and March 2019. However, Slowe and others were paid to do the same revision when it was already done.

About eight of these officers, including Mr. Slowe, conspired together and gave themselves a job that clearly should have gone to the Tender Board by law because of the quantity. In addition, Mr. Slowe and Retired Assistant Commissioner Clinton Conway– being members of the Police Service Commission, which overlooks the Police Force as the disciplinary body – cannot take contracts and enter into agreements that they are getting substantial monetary rewards for.

They reportedly draw this money knowing that this work was completed.

It is further alleged that during the months of March and April 2019, a female Assistant Superintendent, who worked along with Mr. Slowe, was allegedly sexually assaulted by Slowe three times. These alleged sexual assaults were reported to an Assistant Commissioner who failed to take proper action. He allegedly told the female Assistant Superintendent ‘…is I have to promote you.’

These investigations are still continuing.

Since the commencement of these investigations, Mr. Slowe has left the jurisdiction. [Guyana Police Force Press Release]