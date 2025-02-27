Paul Slowe charged for breaching anonymity of sexual assault victim

Retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe, former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), was arraigned on Wednesday in the Georgetown court of Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty on a charge of breaching the anonymity of a complainant contrary to Section 62(3) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Represented by attorneys Nigel Hughes, Dawn Cush and Narissa Leander, Slowe pleaded not guilty as charged and has been placed on $50,000 bail.

The charge Slowe faces stems from an allegation that he publicly disclosed the identity of a virtual complainant involved in a sexual assault case currently being heard by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

In highlighting Slowe’s career during his bail application, Attorney Dawn Cush noted that he has 37 years of service in the Guyana Police Force, culminating in his retirement as Assistant Commissioner in 2010. And in seeking permission for Slowe to travel abroad, Attorney Nigel Hughes cited a precedent set by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the David Patterson case, in which it is required that such applications be made before the presiding magistrate.

Acting Chief Magistrate McGusty granted the request, allowing Slowe to leave the jurisdiction as necessary. The matter has been adjourned to March 5.

Paul Slowe has been entangled in multiple legal issues in recent years. In October 2021, Slowe was charged with three counts of sexual assault following the surfacing of allegations pertaining to incidents that allegedly occurred between March 26 and April 2, 2019, when he is alleged to have inappropriately touched a female member of the Guyana Police Force at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Slowe was placed on bail totalling $225,000 for these charges.

Slowe had also faced accusations of conspiracy to defraud the state of over $10 million, but those charges were dismissed in December 2023 by Magistrate Rhondel Weever due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.

In August 2024, the Guyana Police Force announced an investigation into another serious allegation made against Slowe under the Sexual Offences Act and based on a complaint made by a female. Details of this allegation have not been publicly disclosed.

--- ---