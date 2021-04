Mr Paul Cheong has been elected as the new Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

He replaces Mr. Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer. Mr Cheong will be supported by Mr Krishnand Jaichand as Vice-Chairman, Ramesh Dookhoo as Secretary, Mr Zulfikar Ally, Treasurer, and Mr Manniram Prashad, Corporate Coordinator.

Cheong also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) and Chairman of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).