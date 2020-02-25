Patient commits suicide at National Psychiatric Hospital

The lifeless body of a patient of the National Psychiatric Hospital was discovered on Monday afternoon in a washroom at the facility.

Dead is 38-year-old Simone Brooghage of Don Robbin, East Coast Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The discovery of the woman’s lifeless body was made by a fellow patient at about 13:30h.

Reports are that Brooghage had requested sanitary napkins from the nurse in charge, who was at the time attending to other patients who were watching television. Brooghage reportedly went to the nurse dressed only in underwear and was ordered to go and get dressed properly.

It is believed that the former teacher left to go and get dressed, however, about ten minutes later, one of the inmates, who was watching television, left to go to the washroom and discovered the woman’s lifeless body.

Brooghage, who formally taught at Bohemia Primary and then Trinity Street Primary in New Amsterdam, had been a patient of the institution since May 7, 2008.

The former teacher lived at an orphanage during her early childhood. She then started living with a pastor but shortly after moved in with a cousin at Don Robbin, Corentyne. However, after several months she moved out to live with friends. Then in 2008, Brooghage started sleeping on the streets. It was during that period that she was taken to the National Psychiatric Hospital.