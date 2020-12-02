Paternity test conducted on stepfather accused of raping girl, 14

The stepfather who is accused of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter – who on Saturday last gave birth at a hospital in Region Six (East-Berbice Corentyne) – is awaiting the results of a paternity test which will guide the police in its investigation into the matter.

The teenager gave birth on the morning of November 28 and she has since been discharged from the hospital and is staying with a relative. The newborn, however, remains hospitalised due to an ailment.

When the child gave birth, the stepfather was arrested but later released. A paternity test was conducted but the results are due in two weeks, according to Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan.

When contacted for an update on the case, the Regional Commander explained that investigations have hit a standstill since officers have been unable to get a statement from the mother of the teenager. They have also faced challenges in getting a statement from the victim, who has a hearing and speech disability.

The main lead right now, he indicated, is the results of the paternity test. Though the suspect was released, he is required to report regularly to the police station.

The child’s pregnancy was discovered by a relative with whom she was staying. The discovery was made when the young girl was 33 weeks pregnant. The child’s mother was reportedly in denial that the teen was pregnant.

It was alleged that the girl was raped by her stepfather. The matter was initially brought to the attention of authorities in September however, it was decided that, due to the circumstances, they would have to wait until the child gives birth to perform a paternity test on the suspect. [Andrew Carmichael]