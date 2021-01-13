Patentia youth robbed by armed bandit whilst walking home

A 21-year-old labourer of Back Street, Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Tuesday evening robbed by an armed bandit whilst walking home.

Daniel Rooplall was robbed of his cellular phone valued $40,000 by a man who was armed with a cutlass. The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs along the Patentia Public Road, WBD.

Police said Rooplall was walking along the road when the suspect approached and pointed the cutlass to his neck while demanding that the youth hand over all his valuables.

The victim, who was fearful for his life, handed over his phone. The suspect then made good his escape on foot.

The matter was reported to the Wales Police Station. An investigation is ongoing.